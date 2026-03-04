Fatal Drone Attack Claims Four US Soldiers in Kuwait

The Pentagon has identified four US soldiers from the Army Reserve as casualties of a drone attack in Kuwait, marking an escalation in the conflict with Iran. These soldiers, engaged in logistics support, were killed at a command center in Port Shuaiba on Sunday.

The drone strike came a day after the US and Israel initiated a joint military operation against Iran, drawing retaliatory missiles and drone strikes from Tehran. The soldiers, Captain Cody Khork, Sergeant Noah Tietjens, Sergeant Nicole Amor, and Sergeant Declan Coady, were part of the 103rd Sustainment Command, tasked with supplying food and equipment.

Tributes have poured in from family members and officials, emphasizing the soldiers' bravery and dedication. As the conflict continues, President Donald Trump acknowledged the likelihood of further casualties, underscoring the harsh realities of warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)