Fatal Drone Attack Claims Four US Soldiers in Kuwait

Four US soldiers, part of the Army Reserve, were identified among those killed in a drone strike in Kuwait amid rising tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. The soldiers were involved in logistics and hailed from various states. Tributes pour in for their bravery and sacrifice.

Updated: 04-03-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 06:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon has identified four US soldiers from the Army Reserve as casualties of a drone attack in Kuwait, marking an escalation in the conflict with Iran. These soldiers, engaged in logistics support, were killed at a command center in Port Shuaiba on Sunday.

The drone strike came a day after the US and Israel initiated a joint military operation against Iran, drawing retaliatory missiles and drone strikes from Tehran. The soldiers, Captain Cody Khork, Sergeant Noah Tietjens, Sergeant Nicole Amor, and Sergeant Declan Coady, were part of the 103rd Sustainment Command, tasked with supplying food and equipment.

Tributes have poured in from family members and officials, emphasizing the soldiers' bravery and dedication. As the conflict continues, President Donald Trump acknowledged the likelihood of further casualties, underscoring the harsh realities of warfare.

