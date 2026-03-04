Congress Debates Troop Deployment in U.S.-Israel Conflict with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security advisers sought Congressional backing for a U.S.-Israel military operation targeting Iran. Despite classified briefings emphasizing the mission's fluidity, the prospect of deploying American troops looms as Republican and Democratic lawmakers clash over the need for Congressional approval.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth led discussions, underlining operational complexities to the Senate and House. Republican Josh Hawley warned of the operation's evolving nature, while concerns grew about the lack of an exit strategy, drawing parallels to prior conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Tensions heightened as Democrats and some Republicans demand legislative oversight before troop deployment. Without clear Congressional authorization, the debate over supplemental funding remains contentious, with Trump's war policy facing scrutiny from both parties amid calls for transparent intelligence sharing.

(With inputs from agencies.)