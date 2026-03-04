Indonesia's Fiscal Challenge: Balancing Growth and Stability Amid Global Pressures

Indonesia is bracing itself for economic adjustments as tensions in the Middle East threaten to spike oil prices, which could impact the country's fiscal health. Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa announced plans to modify budget expenditures to maintain a fiscal deficit of less than 3% of GDP.

This move comes as Indonesia faces economic challenges, with the rupiah weakening and the stock index dropping, jeopardizing President Prabowo Subianto's economic aims. The Finance Ministry anticipates that oil prices near $90 per barrel could widen the budget deficit to 3.6% of GDP.

To address these financial pressures, Purbaya indicated potential cuts to the country's free meal program and emphasized that fiscal sustainability remains a priority alongside achieving annual GDP growth targets by optimizing existing fiscal conditions.