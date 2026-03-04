Left Menu

Border Operation Ends in Taliban Commander’s Demise

The Pakistan Army successfully eliminated Afghan Taliban commander Qahraman and his associates during an operation near the Torkham border. The operation targeted the militants as they attempted to cross the border, resulting in their deaths through effective artillery strikes.

Updated: 04-03-2026 06:25 IST
  • Pakistan

In a significant development at the Torkham border, the Pakistan Army has reported the elimination of Afghan Taliban leader Qahraman, alongside his associates. The security operation occurred last night near the key border crossing, where the militants were intercepted.

Security officials revealed that the group from Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) was attempting to approach the border from the Afghan side near Jalalabad. Pakistani forces responded promptly with artillery fire, effectively neutralizing the threat posed by the militants.

The incident highlights ongoing tension and efforts to control militant activities in the region, underscoring the strategic importance of Torkham as a major transit point between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

