Euro Zone Bonds Rise Amid Middle East Tensions

Euro zone government bonds rose on Wednesday as investors took a breather following a sharp earlier decline motivated by fears that the Middle East conflict could escalate inflation.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the International Development Finance Corporation to offer political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf. Mohit Kumar, an economist at Jefferies, indicated that the initiative could significantly impact the ongoing conflict if effectively executed.

Skepticism remains as Iran intensifies retaliatory attacks, complicating maritime operations in the Gulf. In bond markets, Germany's 10-year government bond yield increased slightly, whereas the two-year yield dipped. Money markets showed evolving confidence in future rate changes as the conflict elevated oil prices, further influencing bond markets.

