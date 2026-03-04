Euro Zone Bonds Rise Amid Middle East Tensions
Euro zone government bonds saw an increase following a major decline. The Middle East conflict spurred inflation fears, while U.S. plans for maritime trade insurance in the Gulf may alter the landscape. Iran's retaliatory actions pose challenges. Bond yields showed mixed reactions across regions.
Euro zone government bonds rose on Wednesday as investors took a breather following a sharp earlier decline motivated by fears that the Middle East conflict could escalate inflation.
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the International Development Finance Corporation to offer political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf. Mohit Kumar, an economist at Jefferies, indicated that the initiative could significantly impact the ongoing conflict if effectively executed.
Skepticism remains as Iran intensifies retaliatory attacks, complicating maritime operations in the Gulf. In bond markets, Germany's 10-year government bond yield increased slightly, whereas the two-year yield dipped. Money markets showed evolving confidence in future rate changes as the conflict elevated oil prices, further influencing bond markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
