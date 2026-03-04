Turkey Protests Iranian Missile Incursion
Turkey's foreign minister protested to his Iranian counterpart over a ballistic missile that reportedly approached Turkish airspace. During a phone call, Turkey's Hakan Fidan emphasized to Iran's Abbas Araqchi the need for restraint to prevent further escalation in the region.
Turkey's foreign minister registered a formal protest with his Iranian counterpart following reports of a ballistic missile launch from Iran approaching Turkish airspace, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.
During the phone conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed concern and emphasized the importance of avoiding actions that could heighten the regional conflict.
The dialogue underscored Turkey's stance on maintaining regional stability and preventing further escalation.
