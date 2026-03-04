Left Menu

Turkey Protests Iranian Missile Incursion

Turkey's foreign minister protested to his Iranian counterpart over a ballistic missile that reportedly approached Turkish airspace. During a phone call, Turkey's Hakan Fidan emphasized to Iran's Abbas Araqchi the need for restraint to prevent further escalation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:55 IST
Turkey Protests Iranian Missile Incursion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's foreign minister registered a formal protest with his Iranian counterpart following reports of a ballistic missile launch from Iran approaching Turkish airspace, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.

During the phone conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed concern and emphasized the importance of avoiding actions that could heighten the regional conflict.

The dialogue underscored Turkey's stance on maintaining regional stability and preventing further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Navy Submarine Strikes Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

U.S. Navy Submarine Strikes Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

 United States
2

IIFCL to Fuel Infrastructure Growth with $1.6 Billion Global Fundraising

 India
3
UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

 United Kingdom
4
Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026