Dilip Ray's Rajya Sabha Race: A Political Chessboard in Odisha

Former Union minister Dilip Ray, backed by the BJP, has announced his candidacy for the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, confident of securing the required votes despite the tight political contest. He seeks additional support to outpace the BJD-backed candidate, with a history of successful independent campaigns.

Updated: 04-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Dilip Ray has officially launched his campaign for the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, with backing from the ruling BJP. Known for his political acumen, Ray is tasked with securing additional votes to ensure his victory as an Independent candidate, despite BJP membership.

With the BJP fielding two official candidates and Ray as an unofficial third, the upcoming elections are a strategic battleground. The BJD has put forward two candidates, including a common nominee, increasing the stakes. A candidate requires 30 first-preference votes to win, and both parties lack the numbers to win outright.

History is on Ray's side; he previously secured a win as an Independent in 2002, and now aims to repeat this success. As political alliances form, Ray is leveraging his connections across party lines, highlighting his cross-voting experience to emerge victorious once more.

