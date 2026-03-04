Left Menu

Qatar's LNG Production Halt: Impact of Force Majeure

Qatar, the world's leading liquefied natural gas producer, declared force majeure as production halted amid regional tensions. Qatar currently exports 20% of global LNG, primarily through the Strait of Hormuz. Its long-term strategic plans aim to increase LNG output to 142 million tons by 2030.

Updated: 04-03-2026 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Qatar, a global leader in liquefied natural gas production, declared force majeure following a temporary halt in LNG output due to strikes at facilities in Ras Laffan. This move comes amidst worsening regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

Known for accounting for roughly 20% of global LNG exports, Qatar's production and distribution routes are primarily through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. Analysts highlight this reliance, noting the vulnerability of energy supply routes passing near Iran.

QatarEnergy, the state-owned enterprise at the forefront of these operations, plans an ambitious expansion to boost LNG output capacity significantly by 2030. Targeted increases would establish Qatar as the second-largest exporter globally, closely following the U.S.

