Karnataka's New Electricity Tariff: A Shift Towards Agricultural Relief

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced a revision in electricity tariffs for the year 2025–26, in a move that aims to offer relief to the agricultural sector. The new tariffs reduce the cost for agricultural pump sets from a uniform Rs 8.30 per unit to a range between Rs 6.57 and Rs 7.79 per unit.

However, the relief for farmers comes with an increase in tariffs for certain commercial and industrial consumers, who will see an adjustment of 10 paise up to a maximum of 95 paise per unit. This revision comes after a review petition by five state-run electricity supply companies was approved, yet the specific date for these new tariffs to come into effect remains unspecified.

The Commission also highlighted the Karnataka government's support by allocating an additional Rs 2,362.47 crore on top of an existing Rs 16,021 crore in subsidies for LT-4a consumers. This allocation ensures that the financial burden does not fall solely on farmers, considered the agricultural backbone of the state.