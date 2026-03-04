Left Menu

Argentina's Judicial Shake-Up: Mahiques Named New Justice Minister

Argentine President Javier Milei has appointed Juan Bautista Mahiques as the new justice minister. Mahiques, who succeeds Mariano Cuneo Libarona, vows to uphold legal certainty and independence of judges. Milei is also pushing for penal code reforms, including harsher sentences and reduced criminal responsibility age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:47 IST
Argentina's Judicial Shake-Up: Mahiques Named New Justice Minister

Argentine President Javier Milei has made a significant change to his cabinet by appointing Juan Bautista Mahiques as the country's new justice minister. Mahiques, who has served as the chief prosecutor of Buenos Aires since 2019, replaces Mariano Cuneo Libarona, who resigned due to personal reasons.

Mahiques, in a social media post, emphasized the importance of legal certainty and independent judiciary for a prosperous republic. His appointment aligns with Milei's broader agenda to implement penal code reforms aimed at tougher criminal sentences.

In recent legislative achievements, the government successfully passed a labor reform and modified the penal code to lower the criminal responsibility age from 16 to 14, showcasing the administration's commitment to these reformative measures.

TRENDING

1
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey
2
Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

 Global
3
Maersk Halts Middle East Cargo Operations Amid Uncertainties

Maersk Halts Middle East Cargo Operations Amid Uncertainties

 Denmark
4
Veteran Politician G Sudhakaran's Bold Move: A Blow to CPI(M)

Veteran Politician G Sudhakaran's Bold Move: A Blow to CPI(M)

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026