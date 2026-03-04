Argentina's Judicial Shake-Up: Mahiques Named New Justice Minister
Argentine President Javier Milei has appointed Juan Bautista Mahiques as the new justice minister. Mahiques, who succeeds Mariano Cuneo Libarona, vows to uphold legal certainty and independence of judges. Milei is also pushing for penal code reforms, including harsher sentences and reduced criminal responsibility age.
Argentine President Javier Milei has made a significant change to his cabinet by appointing Juan Bautista Mahiques as the country's new justice minister. Mahiques, who has served as the chief prosecutor of Buenos Aires since 2019, replaces Mariano Cuneo Libarona, who resigned due to personal reasons.
Mahiques, in a social media post, emphasized the importance of legal certainty and independent judiciary for a prosperous republic. His appointment aligns with Milei's broader agenda to implement penal code reforms aimed at tougher criminal sentences.
In recent legislative achievements, the government successfully passed a labor reform and modified the penal code to lower the criminal responsibility age from 16 to 14, showcasing the administration's commitment to these reformative measures.
ALSO READ
Iran's judiciary chief threatens those who say or do anything' in support of the US-Israeli airstrike campaign, reports AP.
Iran's Judiciary Chief Warns of Severe Penalties for Collaborating with Enemies
Sambalpur Judiciary on Edge as Bomb Threats Persist
Judiciary cut through web of lies in Delhi excise policy case, says ex-CM KC Rao's daughter Kavitha.
Judiciary Triumphs: Kavitha's Liberation in Politically Charged Liquor Case