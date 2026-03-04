Argentina's Judicial Shake-Up: Mahiques Named New Justice Minister

Argentine President Javier Milei has made a significant change to his cabinet by appointing Juan Bautista Mahiques as the country's new justice minister. Mahiques, who has served as the chief prosecutor of Buenos Aires since 2019, replaces Mariano Cuneo Libarona, who resigned due to personal reasons.

Mahiques, in a social media post, emphasized the importance of legal certainty and independent judiciary for a prosperous republic. His appointment aligns with Milei's broader agenda to implement penal code reforms aimed at tougher criminal sentences.

In recent legislative achievements, the government successfully passed a labor reform and modified the penal code to lower the criminal responsibility age from 16 to 14, showcasing the administration's commitment to these reformative measures.