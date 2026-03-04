Left Menu

Finn Allen's Record-Breaking T20 Century Propels New Zealand to World Cup Final

Finn Allen hit the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, leading New Zealand to a nine-wicket victory over South Africa, advancing them to the final. Allen's explosive 100 off 33 balls, aided by Tim Seifert's 58, overshadowed South Africa's recovery and formidable 169-8 target, achieved through Marco Jansen's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:30 IST
Finn Allen's Record-Breaking T20 Century Propels New Zealand to World Cup Final
Finn Allen

Finn Allen made history at the Eden Gardens, scoring the fastest century in Twenty20 World Cup history to secure New Zealand's place in the final. His blistering performance saw him finish unbeaten on 100, achieved in just 33 balls, guiding New Zealand to a commanding nine-wicket victory over South Africa.

South Africa had previously gone unbeaten in the tournament, posting a competitive 169-8 after a shaky start. Marco Jansen's aggressive 55 not out helped stabilize their innings, but Allen's response, along with Tim Seifert's 58, saw New Zealand overcome the target in a mere 12.5 overs.

The match included several tactical decisions, such as New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's early introduction of Cole McConchie, which successfully applied early pressure. Despite some fielding mishaps, New Zealand's bowling attack complemented Allen's batting prowess to confirm their dominance on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground Surrogacy Network

Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground S...

 India
2
Telangana's OBC Update: A Call for Inclusion

Telangana's OBC Update: A Call for Inclusion

 India
3
Wall Street Climbs Amid Iran Negotiations and Tech Surge

Wall Street Climbs Amid Iran Negotiations and Tech Surge

 Global
4
Portugal Backs US Use of Lajes Airbase Amid Iran Conflict

Portugal Backs US Use of Lajes Airbase Amid Iran Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026