Finn Allen's Record-Breaking T20 Century Propels New Zealand to World Cup Final

Finn Allen made history at the Eden Gardens, scoring the fastest century in Twenty20 World Cup history to secure New Zealand's place in the final. His blistering performance saw him finish unbeaten on 100, achieved in just 33 balls, guiding New Zealand to a commanding nine-wicket victory over South Africa.

South Africa had previously gone unbeaten in the tournament, posting a competitive 169-8 after a shaky start. Marco Jansen's aggressive 55 not out helped stabilize their innings, but Allen's response, along with Tim Seifert's 58, saw New Zealand overcome the target in a mere 12.5 overs.

The match included several tactical decisions, such as New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's early introduction of Cole McConchie, which successfully applied early pressure. Despite some fielding mishaps, New Zealand's bowling attack complemented Allen's batting prowess to confirm their dominance on the pitch.

