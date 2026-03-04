FAA Extends Flight Ban to Haitian Capital Amid Security Concerns

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has extended its flight ban on U.S. operations landing in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, until September 3. The decision is due to heightened risks posed by armed groups to civil aviation in the region.

Originally issued in November 2024 after gunfire incidents involving U.S. commercial aircraft, the ban remains in place from Saturday, with overflights allowed only above 10,000 feet. Security forces continue to struggle with preventing such attacks.

Armed gangs maintain significant control over Port-au-Prince amid political instability, consequently delaying presidential elections and U.N. security efforts. The FAA's concern is linked to small-arms fire endangering aircraft at lower altitudes.