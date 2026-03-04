Justice After a Decade: Kerala Man Sentenced for Crimes Against Minor

A 57-year-old man has been sentenced to a cumulative 18 years of imprisonment by a Kerala court for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl under his tutelage over a decade ago. The crimes came to light only in 2024 when the victim, now an MBBS student, recognized an individual resembling her former abuser.

Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court handed down the sentence, with the convict facing various terms under the IPC and the POCSO Act. Despite the severity of the charges, he will serve the sentences concurrently for a total of five years. A fine of Rs 35,000 has also been levied, with compensation ordered for the psychological trauma suffered by the victim.

The victim, who was in class 5 at the time of the assaults, remained silent for years due to threats from her tutor, experiencing severe mental distress. It was only after seeking psychological help that she was able to confront her past, eventually leading to the arrest and conviction of the accused.

