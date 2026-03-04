Left Menu

Tragic Holi Celebrations in Odisha: Six Drown Including Four Minors

Six people, including four minors, tragically drowned while bathing after celebrating Holi in various locations in Odisha. Incidents occurred in Jajpur, Sundergarh, Cuttack, and Keonjhar districts. In separate incidents, the victims were found floating in ponds and rivers after celebrating the festival, highlighting a need for water safety awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, six individuals, comprising four minors, met a tragic end by drowning while bathing post-Holi celebrations in Odisha. The unfortunate incidents were reported from four districts, highlighting a distressing pattern amidst festive joy.

Jajpur and Sundergarh districts witnessed two dreadful drowning incidents. In Sundergarh's Kutra area, young cousins Abhijit and Jisam Toppo were found lifeless in a pond. Meanwhile, in Jajpur, Sangram Ajitabh Das and Hiranya Kumar Behuria were swept away in separate rivers.

In Cuttack district, the festive spirit turned to tragedy when Jeevan Behera was carried away by the Mahanadi river's current. Tragically, Anku Gop, a mere seven-year-old, drowned in a pond in Keonjhar district, adding to the sorrowful tally. These incidents underscore the urgent need for increased water safety measures during celebrations.

