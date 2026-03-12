Left Menu

ICC Halts US Sanctions Probe Against Venezuela Amid Looming Belarus Inquiry

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ceased its investigation into whether U.S. sanctions on Venezuela qualified as crimes against humanity, citing insufficient evidence. Meanwhile, the ICC will proceed with an inquiry into alleged crimes against humanity by Belarus, spurred by Lithuania's claims of repression against opposition groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:46 IST
ICC Halts US Sanctions Probe Against Venezuela Amid Looming Belarus Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has opted to halt its examination of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, determining that the evidence does not support allegations of crimes against humanity. Venezuelan officials initially claimed these sanctions caused widespread suffering, but prosecutors found no necessary intent for such charges.

This decision is distinct from the court's ongoing investigation of potential human rights abuses in Venezuela, linked to the Maduro regime's crackdown on protests in 2017. Prosecutor Karim Khan has recused himself from this investigation due to a conflict of interest involving his sister-in-law.

Separately, the ICC has agreed to investigate alleged human rights violations in Belarus, following Lithuania's request. This could lead to charges against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, which was met with approval from exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026