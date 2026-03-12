ICC Halts US Sanctions Probe Against Venezuela Amid Looming Belarus Inquiry

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has opted to halt its examination of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, determining that the evidence does not support allegations of crimes against humanity. Venezuelan officials initially claimed these sanctions caused widespread suffering, but prosecutors found no necessary intent for such charges.

This decision is distinct from the court's ongoing investigation of potential human rights abuses in Venezuela, linked to the Maduro regime's crackdown on protests in 2017. Prosecutor Karim Khan has recused himself from this investigation due to a conflict of interest involving his sister-in-law.

Separately, the ICC has agreed to investigate alleged human rights violations in Belarus, following Lithuania's request. This could lead to charges against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, which was met with approval from exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)