Left Menu

Navigating Crisis: India's Oil Supply Chain Through the Strait of Hormuz

A foreign-flagged vessel has safely navigated the conflict-stricken Strait of Hormuz to deliver oil to India. Despite tightened passage due to regional unrest, India has secured crude oil supplies, albeit at curtailed LNG and LPG availability. The government prioritizes essential fuel supplies amidst ongoing negotiations with Iranian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:35 IST
Navigating Crisis: India's Oil Supply Chain Through the Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A foreign-flagged oil vessel successfully navigated the fraught waters of the Strait of Hormuz to deliver a crucial shipment to Mumbai, as per tracking data and industry sources. The Liberia-flagged Shenlong, one of the vessels, transported approximately 1 million barrels of Saudi crude oil, docking at Mumbai port on Wednesday.

The vessel embarked from Saudi Arabia amid escalating conflict in West Asia, raising concerns about energy security and shipping safety for India, a major oil importer. The strait, a critical chokepoint, recently saw restricted passage as tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran intensified, causing a ripple effect on global oil supplies.

While alternative routes and sources are sought, India prioritizes household cooking and transport fuel, directing refineries to maximize LPG production. However, shortages have impacted commercial sectors, forcing adjustments, including price hikes. The government remains in diplomatic dialogues with Iran to ensure a steady influx of energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026