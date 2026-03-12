Navigating Crisis: India's Oil Supply Chain Through the Strait of Hormuz

A foreign-flagged oil vessel successfully navigated the fraught waters of the Strait of Hormuz to deliver a crucial shipment to Mumbai, as per tracking data and industry sources. The Liberia-flagged Shenlong, one of the vessels, transported approximately 1 million barrels of Saudi crude oil, docking at Mumbai port on Wednesday.

The vessel embarked from Saudi Arabia amid escalating conflict in West Asia, raising concerns about energy security and shipping safety for India, a major oil importer. The strait, a critical chokepoint, recently saw restricted passage as tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran intensified, causing a ripple effect on global oil supplies.

While alternative routes and sources are sought, India prioritizes household cooking and transport fuel, directing refineries to maximize LPG production. However, shortages have impacted commercial sectors, forcing adjustments, including price hikes. The government remains in diplomatic dialogues with Iran to ensure a steady influx of energy resources.

