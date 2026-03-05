Kim Jong Un's Naval and Shooting Tour: A Closer Look
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently visited the Choe Hyon naval destroyer. Additionally, he inspected a military shooting competition, as reported by KCNA. These visits highlight his ongoing focus on military readiness and strategic oversight.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reported to have visited the Choe Hyon naval destroyer, according to state-run KCNA on Thursday.
In a separate activity, Kim also attended a military shooting competition, showcasing his direct involvement in military assessments and readiness reviews.
These visits form part of Kim's continuing oversight of North Korea's military strategy and capabilities.
