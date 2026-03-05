Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Naval and Shooting Tour: A Closer Look

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently visited the Choe Hyon naval destroyer. Additionally, he inspected a military shooting competition, as reported by KCNA. These visits highlight his ongoing focus on military readiness and strategic oversight.

Updated: 05-03-2026 02:52 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reported to have visited the Choe Hyon naval destroyer, according to state-run KCNA on Thursday.

In a separate activity, Kim also attended a military shooting competition, showcasing his direct involvement in military assessments and readiness reviews.

These visits form part of Kim's continuing oversight of North Korea's military strategy and capabilities.

