Tragedy Strikes Again: Deadly Fire Engulfs Rithala Slum in Delhi

A charred body was found amid a massive blaze that erupted in the Rithala slum clusters near the Metro Station in Delhi. The fire, reported at 4:15 AM, destroyed over 50 shanties, confirmed Delhi Fire Services (DFS), in the second tragic incident in the locality within four months.

Delhi Fire Services swiftly dispatched 15 fire tenders, later increased to 29, to manage the inferno. The blaze was eventually contained after prolonged, intense firefighting. Officials are investigating the fire's cause, which cast a spotlight on safety hazards prevalent in Delhi's informal settlements.

In addition to the fatalities, another victim, a child, sustained injuries and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital. As firefighting and cooling operations concluded, officials stressed the need to address persistent risks in densely populated jhuggi areas like Rithala's Bengali Basti.