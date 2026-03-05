Rohini Blaze: Fire Ravages Rithala Slums, Dozens Displaced

A destructive fire engulfed the Rithala slum clusters near the metro station in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday morning, reducing more than 50 shanties to ashes and leaving numerous residents displaced. The blaze, which ignited around 4:15 AM, triggered a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), deploying 15 fire tenders to tackle the inferno.

Officials managed to control the flames after a prolonged period of vigorous firefighting, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries. The densely populated Bengali Basti area, between the metro and Delhi Jal Board premises, was the site of the second major fire in just four months. Last November, a similar incident claimed a life.

According to DFS, exhaustive firefighting and cooling procedures were implemented to subdue the fire. One deceased individual was retrieved from the debris, while an injured child received medical attention at Safdarjung Hospital. DFS officer SK Dua informed ANI that 29 fire tenders were ultimately required to control the situation. The fire's Medium category designation reflected its severity.

(With inputs from agencies.)