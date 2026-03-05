SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility
SastaSundar, an affordable healthcare platform, is scaling up with a hybrid model that combines health clinics, digital services, and pharmaceutical distribution. The company is expanding with new clinics and exploring various operational models to enhance access to quality and affordable healthcare across regions.
Affordable healthcare platform SastaSundar is advancing its hybrid model by integrating neighborhood health clinics, digital services, and a robust pharmaceutical network, aiming to broaden access to affordable healthcare.
The recent launch of a JITO Health clinic in south Kolkata marks a significant step in their expansion strategy, strengthening community-based healthcare services. The company is considering diverse operational models including affordable clinics, NGO partnerships, and digital support to further extend its network.
Key to this strategy is the Retail Shakti distribution arm, generating Rs 100 crore in monthly revenue by supplying 65,000 retail outlets. Furthermore, their Health Buddy online platform and cutting-edge warehouse operations underpin SastaSundar's growing presence in Noida and Northeast India.
