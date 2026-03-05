Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

The Gurugram Traffic Police took decisive action on Holi by issuing 80 challans for drunk driving, officials reported on Thursday. Licenses of the offenders were suspended for three months as part of a rigorous checking drive conducted on the festive day.

Officers stationed at various checkpoints across the city facilitated the detection of drivers operating under the influence of alcohol. The operation aimed to reinforce traffic safety by adhering to the Motor Vehicles Act.

Gurugram Police urged citizens to abstain from driving while intoxicated and to comply with traffic regulations, reiterating the importance of safe road practices during festivities, according to DCP Traffic Rajesh Mohan.

