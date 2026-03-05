Left Menu

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street indices dropped as Middle East tensions intensified, raising concerns over inflation and complicating the Federal Reserve's policy. The Dow fell 212.7 points, S&P 500 declined by 18.4 points, and the Nasdaq decreased by 100.0 points, reflecting market uncertainty due to geopolitical developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indices saw a downturn on Thursday, triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East. The conflict, now in its sixth day, has sparked fears of new inflationary pressures that might challenge the Federal Reserve's forthcoming monetary policy decisions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened sharply down by 212.7 points, a 0.44% drop, hitting 48,526.73. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a decrease of 18.4 points, or 0.27%, landing at 6,851.08. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite also faced a setback, shedding 100.0 points, which equates to a 0.44% fall, closing at 22,707.468.

This market decline is indicative of the broader economic concerns as geopolitical tensions influence stakeholders, raising questions about potential shifts in fiscal strategies amid uncertainty.

