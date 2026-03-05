Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's major indices saw a downturn on Thursday, triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East. The conflict, now in its sixth day, has sparked fears of new inflationary pressures that might challenge the Federal Reserve's forthcoming monetary policy decisions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened sharply down by 212.7 points, a 0.44% drop, hitting 48,526.73. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a decrease of 18.4 points, or 0.27%, landing at 6,851.08. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite also faced a setback, shedding 100.0 points, which equates to a 0.44% fall, closing at 22,707.468.

This market decline is indicative of the broader economic concerns as geopolitical tensions influence stakeholders, raising questions about potential shifts in fiscal strategies amid uncertainty.

