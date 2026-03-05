Emerging Markets and the Hawkish Policy Threat

Emerging markets are at risk of postponing or abandoning interest rate cuts this year due to increasing oil prices amid Middle East conflicts, analysts have highlighted.

Over a dozen central banks in emerging markets have policy meetings slated for the next two months. Goldman Sachs analysts stated that markets under pressure are those expecting rate cuts, particularly in CEEMEA and Latin America, and are sensitive to global supply-side shocks.

Fears of an oil price surge, driven by U.S.-Iran tensions, have unsettled global financial markets, raising concerns over consumer prices. Economies like India, which heavily import oil, are vulnerable to supply shocks, potentially affecting their external balances and currency stability, amid ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)