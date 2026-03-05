Left Menu

Emerging Markets and the Hawkish Policy Threat

Emerging markets face the risk of maintaining or increasing interest rates due to rising oil prices, influenced by Middle East tensions. Central banks across these regions are wary of supply-side shocks, particularly impacting economies like India, Indonesia, and Singapore, which may deter planned rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:06 IST
Emerging markets are at risk of postponing or abandoning interest rate cuts this year due to increasing oil prices amid Middle East conflicts, analysts have highlighted.

Over a dozen central banks in emerging markets have policy meetings slated for the next two months. Goldman Sachs analysts stated that markets under pressure are those expecting rate cuts, particularly in CEEMEA and Latin America, and are sensitive to global supply-side shocks.

Fears of an oil price surge, driven by U.S.-Iran tensions, have unsettled global financial markets, raising concerns over consumer prices. Economies like India, which heavily import oil, are vulnerable to supply shocks, potentially affecting their external balances and currency stability, amid ongoing conflicts.

