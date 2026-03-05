Escalating Gulf Tensions Threaten Global Oil Supplies
Increased attacks on oil tankers in Gulf waters have intensified tensions amid the U.S.-Iran war, threatening global energy supplies. Iran targeted multiple vessels, escalating the crisis into neighboring regions. This has caused significant disruptions in oil and LNG flows, leading to a spike in energy prices worldwide.
Tensions in the Gulf have sharply escalated as Iranian forces continue to target oil tankers amid an ongoing conflict involving the U.S. and Iran. The attacks have sparked concerns over global energy supply chains, as Iran extended its reach by launching drones into Azerbaijan.
In the latest developments, a Bahamas-flagged crude oil tanker was assaulted by an Iranian explosive-laden boat near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port, while another tanker off Kuwait sustained a major explosion, leading to oil spills. This comes after a series of aggressive maneuvers by Iran, including missile launches at Israel.
The escalating conflict has resulted in hundreds of ships being stuck outside the Strait of Hormuz, severely disrupting oil supply routes. Global leaders are now scrambling to respond to the crisis, with U.S. President Donald Trump offering naval escorts to ensure safe passage for tankers and curb soaring energy prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
