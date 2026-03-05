DYFI Challenges Assam Government's Stance on APSC Scam Report
The Democratic Youth Federation of India has expressed concerns over the handling of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission report on APSC exam irregularities. They accuse the Assam government of weak implementation of recommendations, alleging protection for corrupt officials, some of whom continue to serve in key positions.
The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has accused the Assam government of inadequately addressing the findings of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission report on irregularities in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations.
They claimed that although the report was partially made public, the government delayed its full release and implementation of its recommendations, which highlights alleged corruption involving senior officials. These accusations suggest government shielding of officers implicated in the 'Cash For Job Scam' despite clear evidence of wrongdoing.
The DYFI has criticized the government for not taking decisive action against tainted officers, some of whom were reportedly promoted, and demands transparency and accountability in handling this issue.
