Left Menu

DYFI Challenges Assam Government's Stance on APSC Scam Report

The Democratic Youth Federation of India has expressed concerns over the handling of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission report on APSC exam irregularities. They accuse the Assam government of weak implementation of recommendations, alleging protection for corrupt officials, some of whom continue to serve in key positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:53 IST
DYFI Challenges Assam Government's Stance on APSC Scam Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has accused the Assam government of inadequately addressing the findings of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission report on irregularities in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations.

They claimed that although the report was partially made public, the government delayed its full release and implementation of its recommendations, which highlights alleged corruption involving senior officials. These accusations suggest government shielding of officers implicated in the 'Cash For Job Scam' despite clear evidence of wrongdoing.

The DYFI has criticized the government for not taking decisive action against tainted officers, some of whom were reportedly promoted, and demands transparency and accountability in handling this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Thwarts Ex-Minister's Bid to Contest Polls Amid Conviction

Kerala High Court Thwarts Ex-Minister's Bid to Contest Polls Amid Conviction

 India
2
Panic Buying Grips Punjab Amid Escalating Mid-East Tensions

Panic Buying Grips Punjab Amid Escalating Mid-East Tensions

 India
3
International Efforts Intensify After Iranian Warship Tragedy

International Efforts Intensify After Iranian Warship Tragedy

 India
4
Trump's Unconventional Diplomacy: Influencing Iran's Leadership

Trump's Unconventional Diplomacy: Influencing Iran's Leadership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026