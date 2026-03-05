Left Menu

Hungary's Release of Dual Citizens Sparks Ukraine Tensions

Two ethnic Hungarian prisoners of war, also Ukrainian citizens, were released by Russia to Hungary, sparking condemnation from Ukraine. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto secured their release following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The move has increased tensions between Hungary and Ukraine over language rights and conscription issues.

Two ethnic Hungarian prisoners of war, both dual citizens of Ukraine, have been released by Russia to Budapest, arriving early Thursday. This action has been labeled a 'provocation' by Kyiv, as it violates international humanitarian law, according to Ukraine's prisoner exchange committee.

The release was secured by Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The discussions also involved Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is addressing issues related to Middle East crises, the situation in Ukraine, and Hungary's energy supply.

The situation highlights ongoing tension over the treatment of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine's Transcarpathia region, where 150,000 ethnic Hungarians reside. Despite EU sanctions, Hungary maintains relations with Russia. Recent Hungarian-Ukrainian relations have been strained due to Ukraine's conscription of ethnic Hungarians, intensifying political discourse ahead of Hungary's parliamentary elections.

