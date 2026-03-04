Hungary's Election Battle: Tisza Party Challenges Orban's Reign
Hungary's center-right Tisza party is leading against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz in the upcoming election. Opinion polls indicate significant support for Tisza, led by Peter Magyar, as well as a rise in the far-right Our Homeland party's popularity. Many voters remain undecided, creating uncertainty.
- Country:
- Hungary
In a significant shift, Hungary's center-right Tisza party has surged ahead of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party in pre-election opinion polls, as voters prepare for the April 12 election. According to two separate studies, the nationalist Orban faces his most formidable political challenge in 16 years.
Research from Zavecz, conducted in late February, indicated Tisza had expanded its lead among decided voters. With 50% backing Tisza and only 38% for Fidesz, the data reflects mounting support for Tisza's agenda, which includes reducing corruption and securing frozen EU funds.
Additionally, the polls highlighted the rise of the far-right Our Homeland party, which has secured enough support to potentially enter parliament. Despite the current momentum, nearly a fifth of voters remain undecided, leaving the outcome of Hungary's election uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- election
- Tisza
- Orban
- Fidesz
- polls
- Peter Magyar
- far-right
- Our Homeland
- EU funds
ALSO READ
It may be election for others, but an emotion for me and people loving me; an oceanic emotion: TVK chief Vijay on 2026 polls.
In cricket, TN whistles for CSK, in upcoming polls TVK's whistle will win, says party chief Vijay in Thanjavur.
Party chief Premalatha Vijayakanth will announce candidate for RS polls: DMDK leader LK Sudhish.
Congress releases first list of 42 candidates for Assam Assembly polls.
Assam minister Jogen Mohan, state MLA Terash Gowalla nominated by BJP for Rajya Sabha polls.