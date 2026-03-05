Left Menu

Venezuela Strikes Gold: Landmark Deal with Trafigura for US Markets

Venezuela's state-owned mining company has entered into a substantial arrangement with Trafigura, aiming to supply up to 1,000 kg of gold dore bars for U.S. markets. The deal was reportedly facilitated by the U.S. government, reflecting a strategic move to bolster Venezuela's mining sector and U.S. mineral supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:10 IST
Venezuela Strikes Gold: Landmark Deal with Trafigura for US Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's state-owned mining company has secured a significant agreement with commodities trader Trafigura, aiming to provide between 650 to 1,000 kilograms of gold dore bars to the U.S. market. Axios reported this development, citing informed sources.

The deal stipulates that Minerven will supply the lion's share of gold, which Trafigura will then transfer to refineries under a separate U.S. government arrangement. Confirmation of the deal came from a White House official via Reuters.

Describing the transaction as historical, the official revealed that the deal had been orchestrated under President Trump's directive. The strategy aims to revive Venezuela's mining sector, aiding U.S. industries dependent on mineral resources. Specific details of the agreement's terms remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre Plans Coconut Sector Revamp; Focus on Productivity and Farmer Income

Centre Plans Coconut Sector Revamp; Focus on Productivity and Farmer Income

 India
2
DGFT Extends Export Obligation Deadline for Key Schemes Amid Global Disruption

DGFT Extends Export Obligation Deadline for Key Schemes Amid Global Disrupti...

 India
3
MY Bharat–NSS Chintan Shivir Ends with Action Plan to Boost Youth Engagement

MY Bharat–NSS Chintan Shivir Ends with Action Plan to Boost Youth Engagement

 India
4
8th Jan Aushadhi Diwas Celebrated; Top Janaushadhi Kendra Owners Honoured

8th Jan Aushadhi Diwas Celebrated; Top Janaushadhi Kendra Owners Honoured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Africa’s AI future at risk without stronger digital privacy safeguards

Can artificial intelligence reduce learning poverty?

AI may change job structures without replacing traditional career status

Generative AI may accelerate progress toward SDG 4 quality education goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026