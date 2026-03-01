Italian Defence Minister's Fraught Journey Home
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto faced challenges returning to Italy from Dubai after U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran disrupted flights. Stranded with his family, Crosetto opted to return alone on a military aircraft to ensure their safety. The situation highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions.
- Italy
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto announced his plans to return to Italy from Dubai without his family after being stranded due to the suspension of flights caused by the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.
Crosetto, who had joined his family on holiday in Dubai, decided to make the journey alone aboard a military aircraft to avoid putting others at risk during these tense geopolitical times.
The Minister's decision underscores the escalating tensions in the region and the ripple effects impacting travel and safety for international dignitaries and civilians alike.
