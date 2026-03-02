Left Menu

Italian Couple Adopts Indian Orphan in Heartwarming Tale

An Italian couple officially adopted 12-year-old orphan Jyoti Kumari from Ramgarh, Jharkhand. The adoption, completed at the district collectorate, follows their online application for adopting an orphan. Jyoti, previously living at Divine Onkar Mission, will now reside with Claudia Pedrini and Dominga Salvini.

02-03-2026
In a touching event, a 12-year-old orphan named Jyoti Kumari from Jharkhand's Ramgarh district was adopted by an Italian couple, Claudia Pedrini and Dominga Salvini. The adoption process was finalized on Monday at the district collectorate, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz.

The adoption marks a new chapter in Jyoti's life. The girl, who had been under the care of Divine Onkar Mission since she was five, found her new family following an online application by the couple. The Italian couple completed the formalities with the assistance of the district administration.

Jyoti was enrolled in Divine Onkar Mission's school for orphans and differently-abled children from a young age. Rajesh Negi from the mission mentioned that she had been living at the mission since the district administration entrusted her to their care.

