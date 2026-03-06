Global Markets in Turmoil: Factors Behind the Latest Fluctuations

A tumultuous week for global financial markets saw a slight reduction in oil prices on Friday, bringing some relief but failing to prevent Asian markets from heading towards their steepest weekly drop in six years due to ongoing Middle East conflicts. Despite a minor retreat, oil prices maintain a significant upwards trend.

Brent crude futures hovered at $84.73 a barrel, nearing a 17% weekly increase. This comes amid speculation about U.S. intervention in the oil futures market to stabilize prices. Analysts note an investor shift towards caution as geopolitical tensions heighten.

The broader economic impact is evident as traders now anticipate more aggressive interest rate stances from central banks. This anticipation has driven U.S. Treasury yields to nearly annual highs while strengthening the dollar as a primary safe haven amidst global market instability.

