India's Agri Transformation: Modi's Vision for Global Competitiveness

In a visionary speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon farmers to capitalize on India's varied climates to boost the production of high-value crops, aiming to sharpen the competitive edge of Indian agriculture on the global stage.

During a post-budget webinar centered on 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation', Modi underscored the necessity of enhancing the quality, branding, and standards of Indian agricultural products. He urged a collective effort from agriculture experts, industry stalwarts, and farmers to realize this ambition.

The Prime Minister outlined government initiatives such as the National Mission on Edible Oil and Pulses, stressing their role in bolstering the sector. He also highlighted the importance of chemical-free and natural farming as he emphasized agriculture as a cornerstone of India's long-term development. Modi emphasized the strong backing agriculture receives from the Union Budget, which aims to propel rural transformation.