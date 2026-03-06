Left Menu

India's Agri Transformation: Modi's Vision for Global Competitiveness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the need for India to leverage its diverse climate for high-value crop cultivation to enhance global market competitiveness. Emphasizing quality and standards, he urges collaboration among experts, industry, and farmers, underpinned by focused government initiatives to drive rural and agricultural transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:13 IST
India's Agri Transformation: Modi's Vision for Global Competitiveness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a visionary speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon farmers to capitalize on India's varied climates to boost the production of high-value crops, aiming to sharpen the competitive edge of Indian agriculture on the global stage.

During a post-budget webinar centered on 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation', Modi underscored the necessity of enhancing the quality, branding, and standards of Indian agricultural products. He urged a collective effort from agriculture experts, industry stalwarts, and farmers to realize this ambition.

The Prime Minister outlined government initiatives such as the National Mission on Edible Oil and Pulses, stressing their role in bolstering the sector. He also highlighted the importance of chemical-free and natural farming as he emphasized agriculture as a cornerstone of India's long-term development. Modi emphasized the strong backing agriculture receives from the Union Budget, which aims to propel rural transformation.

TRENDING

1
Myong Yu Jong's Heroics Propel North Korea in Women's Asian Cup

Myong Yu Jong's Heroics Propel North Korea in Women's Asian Cup

 Australia
2
Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

 Global
3
India Ramps Up LPG Production Amid Middle East Crisis

India Ramps Up LPG Production Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026