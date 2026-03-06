Our Ashram…Santiniketan: A Journey Through Memory and Craft

New Delhi plays host to an extraordinary exhibition by artist Kiran Dixit Thacker titled 'Our Ashram…Santiniketan' at the India Habitat Centre. The showcase, running until March 9, 2026, features over one hundred pieces, including sculptures, drawings, and paintings, that capture Thacker's artful interpretation of Santiniketan's landscapes and people.

Thacker, the last living pupil of renowned artist Ramkinkar Baij, has spent decades honing a unique approach that blends figurative sculpture with geometric precision. Her work spans from watercolors drawn in London to bronze, stone, and mild steel sculptures crafted in Santiniketan, each piece imbued with a compelling narrative and structural rigor.

The exhibition offers a rare glimpse into Thacker's world, with standout pieces like 'The Goat' and intricate bronze sculptures such as 'Owls'. Inspired by tribal life and guided by teachings from the Bengal School of Art figures, her work embodies a complex harmony of resilience, joy, and intricate craftsmanship.

