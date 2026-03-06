Centre notifies transfer of Justice Lisa Gill to Andhra Pradesh High Court

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification transferring Justice Lisa Gill from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the information through his official social media account. He stated that, in exercise of the powers granted under the Constitution, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has approved the transfer of Justice Lisa Gill to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He also conveyed his best wishes to her.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has transferred Ms Justice Lisa Gill, Judge, High Court of Punjab and Haryana, to be a Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. I convey my best wishes to her," Meghwal wrote on X. Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the appointment of Justice Lisa Gill as the next Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The recommendation was made during a meeting held on February 26.

In its statement, the Collegium said that it has adopted a policy under which a judge who is likely to become the Chief Justice of a High Court may be transferred there about two months before the vacancy actually arises. According to the Collegium, this step is intended to improve the administration and functioning of the courts. Justice Lisa Gill completed her schooling at Carmel Convent School in Chandigarh. She later graduated in humanities from Government College for Girls, Sector-11, Chandigarh, and studied law at the Department of Laws, Panjab University. She completed her BA LLB and LLM from the university.

She enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and started practising at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. During her legal career as an advocate, she handled different kinds of cases, including criminal, civil, service, revenue and constitutional matters. She also represented the Union Territory of Chandigarh for several years and appeared for various government boards and corporations. Justice Gill was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)