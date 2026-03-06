Left Menu

The Shadow of Forced Sterilisation: Karan Singh's Recollections

Karan Singh, former Union health minister, reflected on the forced sterilisation drive from 1975-77, led by Sanjay Gandhi, during a biography launch. He emphasized his efforts to set reasonable targets and his warnings against using force, as the Shah Commission later exonerated him during the post-Emergency period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 22:05 IST
During a biography launch, Karan Singh, the former Union health minister from 1973 to 1977, voiced his reflections on the forced sterilisation drive undertaken between 1975 and 1977. Spearheaded by Sanjay Gandhi, this movement saw a mass implementation of vasectomies and tubectomies.

Singh, attending the event with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and historian Malvika Singh, recalled the reasonable sterilisation targets he had set, which were later expanded by Gandhi without constitutional authority. His correspondence with northern Indian chief ministers warned against the use of force, an action that was scrutinized by the Shah Commission.

Despite the political wave against Indira Gandhi post-Emergency, Singh was among the few Congress MPs to retain his seat in the 1977 elections. He attributed his electoral success to the public recognizing who was truly responsible for the period's excesses.

