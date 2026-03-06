Middle East Conflict Drives Dollar Rally Amidst Global Market Fears
The U.S. dollar surged to its highest weekly gain in over a year due to escalating Middle East conflict. Safe-haven demand rose as the euro and yen weakened, energy prices soared, and inflation risks heightened. Central banks shifted policies while financial markets brace for more uncertainty.
In the midst of escalating turmoil in the Middle East, the U.S. dollar witnessed a significant uptick, marking its steepest weekly surge in over a year. The rising conflict has sparked a demand for safe-haven assets, causing major currencies like the euro and yen to falter.
As oil prices soared, inflation risks loomed large for countries relying heavily on energy imports, reshaping policy expectations for institutions like the Federal Reserve. Speculations are rife as military actions heightened tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump expressing desires to influence Iran's political future.
With central banks observing shifts, market analysts suggest that the ongoing energy price shocks will predominantly drive the dollar's performance in the short term. Meanwhile, currency volatility mirrored the broader economic uncertainties, with significant repercussions on global financial markets.
