Empowering Voices: NCW's Nationwide Jan Sunwai for Women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is launching a nationwide 'Jan Sunwai' event to be held in approximately 500 districts between March 8-14. The initiative is designed to bring grievance hearings closer to women and ensure faster redressal of their complaints, announced chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar.

The hearings, conducted in collaboration with state women's commissions, seek to enhance accessibility and justice for women. Over 15,000 cases, including walk-ins, are expected to be addressed, although some states might not participate due to elections, Rahatkar noted.

Scheduled to start in Rajasthan's Jaipur, the campaign will also see Rahatkar visiting districts in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Jharkhand. The hearings will also occur across various states, demonstrating NCW's commitment to women's empowerment and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)