EU Energy Dilemma: Navigating a New Path Beyond Russian Gas

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol warned against returning to Russian gas supplies, emphasizing a shift towards liquefied natural gas (LNG) amidst the ongoing Middle East crisis. His comments came after attending a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Amid escalating energy prices, the EU is under pressure to provide solutions. Von der Leyen is set to propose options at an upcoming summit, reflecting on Europe's historical over-reliance on Russian energy. Potential solutions include reducing energy-related taxes or increasing state aid to industries.

Despite the crisis, the IEA has not decided to release oil stocks collectively, as conditions do not yet warrant such action. However, all options remain open if the situation requires coordinated intervention.

