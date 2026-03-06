Pound Slips Amidst Turbulent Middle East Crisis

The British pound experienced a second consecutive decline on Friday as the escalating conflict in Iran dominated market sentiment, driving investors towards safe-haven assets.

Sterling fell by 0.15% against the US dollar, reaching $1.3335, and marked a weekly decrease of about 1.1%. Against the euro, the pound held steady at approximately 86.83 pence, with even the euro experiencing a drop amid the crisis in the Middle East, as the dollar gained strength.

Concerns over rising oil prices have led to increased inflation worries, notably affecting energy-importing countries like the UK, and have shifted interest rate expectations. The Bank of England, with an upcoming interest rate decision, is no longer expected to cut rates this month. Market predictions for a March rate cut have decreased significantly to just 15%, down from around 75% earlier.