Left Menu

Japan Weighs Emergency Oil Reserves Amid Middle East Crisis

The Japanese government is considering using its national oil reserves due to the ongoing Iran crisis affecting global energy supplies. Japan, heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil, holds substantial emergency reserves and is contemplating releasing some to stabilize supply, possibly in coordination with other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:30 IST
Japan Weighs Emergency Oil Reserves Amid Middle East Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the ongoing Iran crisis that has disrupted global energy supplies, the Japanese government is contemplating tapping into its national oil reserves. According to Kyodo News, Japan may work with other nations or act independently in light of its heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil.

Japan sources around 95% of its oil from the Middle East, with 70% traveling through the troubled Strait of Hormuz, blocked by the Iran war. Japan boasts substantial emergency reserves, including national and private-sector stockpiles, equating to about 254 days of imports, some of the world's largest reserves.

Previously, Japan released reserves following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As the situation unfolds, officials will assess the necessity and scale of reserve usage, aiming to counter potential shortages resulting from the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Bairia: Family Accused in Dowry Death Case

Tragedy in Bairia: Family Accused in Dowry Death Case

 India
2
Triumphant Journey: Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

Triumphant Journey: Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

 India
3
India Seeks Legal Path to Sanctioned Russian Oil Amid Market Turbulence

India Seeks Legal Path to Sanctioned Russian Oil Amid Market Turbulence

 Global
4
Himachal Politics: Youth Opportunities and Unmet Disaster Relief

Himachal Politics: Youth Opportunities and Unmet Disaster Relief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026