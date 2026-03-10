Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Die in Rajasthan Field

A father and son tragically died after being electrocuted by a live wire in a field in Rajasthan. They were using a trolley to spread fertiliser when the incident occurred. Despite being rushed to a health centre, they succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have conducted post-mortems.

A tragic incident occurred in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district as a farmer and his son died by electrocution in an agricultural field. The pair were reportedly working with a trolley to spread fertiliser when an exposed live wire overhead contacted the vehicle.

The resulting electrocution inflicted severe burns on both individuals. Local villagers quickly transported the father and son to a community health center. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries while receiving medical treatment.

The victims have been identified as Govardhan, aged 60, and his son Narendra Dangi, aged 25, residents of Kharkhada village. A police official confirmed that post-mortem examinations were conducted and the bodies returned to their family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

