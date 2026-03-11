France's Inflation Outlook Amid Global Economic Challenges
Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau comments on France's inflation rates amidst global economic pressures due to the war in Iran. Despite potential slight increases in inflation and impacts on growth, he assures that France will not experience stagflation and aims to sustain economic growth.
The Governor of the Bank of France, François Villeroy de Galhau, has provided insights into the country's inflation outlook in light of the ongoing conflict in Iran. Speaking on French radio, Villeroy discussed the expected economic implications for France amidst a global climate of uncertainty.
Villeroy indicated that despite the potential for modest increases in inflation rates as a result of the conflict, France's inflation would remain relatively low. He dismissed concerns around stagflation, noting that economic activity isn't stagnating, contrary to what the term suggests.
He acknowledged that the war might contribute to slightly higher prices globally, yet he remained confident in maintaining growth within France. Villeroy emphasized the resilience of the French economy, committed to navigating these challenges with sustained growth efforts.
