Urgent Aid After Thai Cargo Ship Struck in Hormuz

Thailand's navy announced on Wednesday its immediate response through international cooperation after a Thai cargo vessel was attacked while navigating the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The incident has triggered urgent assistance from the Thai authorities as they work to ensure the safety of the ship and its crew amidst escalating maritime tensions in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital corridor for global trade, and this attack underscores ongoing security concerns and the need for international vigilance in safeguarding key shipping lanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)