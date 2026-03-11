Left Menu

IEA Weighs Oil Release: Strategic Reserves Set for Action

The International Energy Agency is reportedly considering the release of 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves, according to sources. An official recommendation is expected shortly. The agency has not yet commented on the potential move aimed at addressing global oil supply concerns.

Updated: 11-03-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is poised to make a critical decision about releasing oil from strategic reserves. According to insiders, the announcement is expected at 1300 GMT.

Sources with inside knowledge of the discussions indicate that a total of 400 million barrels may be deployed. This move is likely aimed at stabilizing global oil markets amid ongoing supply challenges.

Efforts to reach the IEA for an official statement have been unsuccessful thus far, leaving the global energy community eagerly awaiting confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

