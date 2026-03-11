IEA Weighs Oil Release: Strategic Reserves Set for Action

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is poised to make a critical decision about releasing oil from strategic reserves. According to insiders, the announcement is expected at 1300 GMT.

Sources with inside knowledge of the discussions indicate that a total of 400 million barrels may be deployed. This move is likely aimed at stabilizing global oil markets amid ongoing supply challenges.

Efforts to reach the IEA for an official statement have been unsuccessful thus far, leaving the global energy community eagerly awaiting confirmation.

