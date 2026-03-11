IEA Weighs Oil Release: Strategic Reserves Set for Action
The International Energy Agency is reportedly considering the release of 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves, according to sources. An official recommendation is expected shortly. The agency has not yet commented on the potential move aimed at addressing global oil supply concerns.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) is poised to make a critical decision about releasing oil from strategic reserves. According to insiders, the announcement is expected at 1300 GMT.
Sources with inside knowledge of the discussions indicate that a total of 400 million barrels may be deployed. This move is likely aimed at stabilizing global oil markets amid ongoing supply challenges.
Efforts to reach the IEA for an official statement have been unsuccessful thus far, leaving the global energy community eagerly awaiting confirmation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
