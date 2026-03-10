Left Menu

G7 Energy Ministers Ready to Act on Global Supply

Energy ministers from the G7 countries have expressed their willingness to take necessary actions to support global energy supplies. This may include a coordinated release of strategic oil reserves, as confirmed by Japan's Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa in a briefing on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:42 IST
  • Japan

Energy ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations have announced their preparedness to implement measures crucial for maintaining global energy supplies.

These actions could potentially involve the collective release of strategic oil stockpiles. This information was disclosed by Japan's Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa during a briefing on Tuesday.

The announcement highlights a unified stance among G7 countries as they navigate ongoing challenges in the global energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

