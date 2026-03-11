Left Menu

Hungarian Mission Aims to Reignite Druzhba Pipeline Oil Flow

A Hungarian delegation is on a fact-finding mission to Ukraine, intending to restart oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline. The effort, announced by Hungarian Deputy Energy Minister Gabor Czepek, is also supported by Slovakia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

A Hungarian fact-finding mission is currently en route to Ukraine, aiming to create the necessary conditions to restart oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline. This initiative was announced by Hungarian Deputy Energy Minister Gabor Czepek on Wednesday via Facebook.

Czepek highlighted the significance of this mission, aimed at securing energy resources and revitalizing the oil supply line.

The mission also enjoys the backing of Slovakia, underscoring the regional collaboration in addressing energy distribution challenges.

