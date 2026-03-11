Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Warns Against LPG Blackmarketing

Karnataka's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, K H Muniyappa, warned LPG dealers against blackmarketing amid shortages. He urged cooperation to avoid panic among consumers, assuring that distributions wouldn't be restricted. Oil companies guaranteed the delivery of one cylinder monthly to consumers, countering supply disruption rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:01 IST
Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa issued a stern warning to LPG cylinder dealers against engaging in blackmarketing and unethical practices during the ongoing LPG crisis.

In a media briefing, the minister reassured the public that oil companies have committed to maintaining the supply of one cylinder per month for each consumer, counteracting fears of a potential shortage.

Muniyappa appealed to distributors to cooperate with the government, emphasizing that any actions leading to panic would not be tolerated, and urged them to support consumers in this challenging period.

