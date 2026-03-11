Left Menu

Extension of Conflict Zone Bulletin by EASA

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has prolonged the duration of its conflict zone information bulletin for the Middle East and Persian Gulf regions. This extension is now in effect until March 18, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in these areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:18 IST
Extension of Conflict Zone Bulletin by EASA

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has announced an extension of its conflict zone information bulletin concerning the Middle East and Persian Gulf regions. The bulletin, originally set to expire shortly, will now remain in effect until March 18.

This measure aims to ensure continued awareness and safety for airlines operating within these volatile regions, as tensions and security risks persist.

EASA's decision reflects ongoing assessments of the geopolitical landscape and underscores the authority's commitment to aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026