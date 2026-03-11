Extension of Conflict Zone Bulletin by EASA

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has announced an extension of its conflict zone information bulletin concerning the Middle East and Persian Gulf regions. The bulletin, originally set to expire shortly, will now remain in effect until March 18.

This measure aims to ensure continued awareness and safety for airlines operating within these volatile regions, as tensions and security risks persist.

EASA's decision reflects ongoing assessments of the geopolitical landscape and underscores the authority's commitment to aviation safety.

