Karnataka Ensures Steady LPG Supply Amidst Global Tensions

Karnataka Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, K H Muniyappa, assured the public that LPG supplies would remain steady, despite disruptions due to global conflicts affecting imports.

Addressing the assembly, Muniyappa emphasized prioritizing domestic supply while assuring essential services such as hospitals of consistent gas provision. The minister highlighted the collaboration with major oil companies to ensure at least one cylinder per family per month.

Political tensions arose as parties clashed over the central government's crisis management, with Congress critiquing foreign policy and the BJP accusing them of politicizing the issue. The Essential Commodities Act is being enforced to prevent black marketing and ensure fair distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)