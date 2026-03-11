Left Menu

Indian Oil Corp Ensures Uninterrupted LPG Supply Amid West Asia Conflict

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) reassures the Northeast region's LPG supply stability amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The IOC's nine bottling plants in the area are operating at full capacity, prioritizing domestic and essential non-domestic needs. Government directives aim to mitigate potential long-term impacts on gas production.

Updated: 11-03-2026 16:52 IST
Indian Oil Corp (IOC), responsible for about 85% of LPG distribution in the Northeast, has confirmed its capacity to sustain supply despite the escalating conflict in West Asia. According to an IOC official, the region's nine bottling plants ensure stable distribution in adherence to central government mandates.

Currently, there is a balanced match between the supply and demand for LPG cylinders. The official mentioned that LPG production remains robust, leveraging input from four Assam-based refineries. Nevertheless, there could be future supply constraints if geopolitical tensions persist.

The government has prioritized household LPG supplies, diverting gas from non-essential sectors to key areas like households and transport. Additionally, a task force from three public sector oil firms is addressing commercial LPG shortages. The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is optimizing refinery outputs, extending the LPG refill cycle from 21 to 25 days to prevent hoarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

